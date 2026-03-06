Afonso Moreira Injury: Still out

Moreira (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Paris FC, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "It's just an injury. He had a hamstring problem. He had recovered. It was the first time he'd had this injury. He's a player who wants to play every match. He had seen positive signs and thought he was ready, but after his first training session, he felt the same problem. I feel a bit guilty because I pressured the doctor to give me the opportunity to use him, but he wasn't ready."

Moreira is going to sit out another match as the club recovers none of its injuries, with the forward still dealing with the hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it remains a major loss for the club, having to do without a starting winger for a fourth straight game. With him out, Roman Yaremchuk and Noah Nartey should continue to see the start.