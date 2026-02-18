Afonso Moreira Injury: Trains individually

Moreira (hamstring) was spotted training individually this week and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Moreira still hasn't rejoined team training and was seen working on his own as he continues to rehab the hamstring injury he picked up last week. The winger is pushing to get back with the group over the next few days to have a shot at making the squad for Sunday's matchup against Strasbourg, but his status remains very much up in the air. If he's forced to miss additional time, newcomers Roman Yaremchuk or Noah Nartey are in line to take on a bigger role and log heavier minutes for the Gones.