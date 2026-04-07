Afonso Moreira News: Leads attack in draw

Afonso Moreira had three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Angers.

Afonso Moreira spearheaded the Lyon attack Sunday by leading the team with three shot attempts, eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners. Sunday's performance marked the forward's first 90 minute shift since being sidelined for one month with a hamstring injury. In his first season with Lyon, Afonso Moreira has scored four goals and supplied eight assists across 28 appearances (15 starts) in all competitions.