Afonso Moreira News: Logs 12 crosses and corners
Moreira recorded three shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and 12 corners in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Lens.
Crossing the ball and attempting corners have primarily defined Moreira's 2025-26 season, in which he logged 11 G/A via four goals and seven assists. The forward recorded such on 40 shots (14 on goal), 121 crosses (33 accurate), 53 corners and 33 chances created.
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