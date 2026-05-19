Afonso Moreira News: Logs 12 crosses and corners

Moreira recorded three shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and 12 corners in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Lens.

Crossing the ball and attempting corners have primarily defined Moreira's 2025-26 season, in which he logged 11 G/A via four goals and seven assists. The forward recorded such on 40 shots (14 on goal), 121 crosses (33 accurate), 53 corners and 33 chances created.