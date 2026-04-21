Afonso Moreira News: Scores and provides assist

Moreira scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreira was the standout player of Sunday's 2-1 win over PSG, first threading a precise through ball in the first half to set up Endrick's opener, before finishing calmly inside the post from a counterattack to double the lead in the first half. The Portuguese forward also delivered three accurate crosses and two key passes, forced Matvey Safonov into a smart stop in the second half and remained a consistent threat on the left flank even as his side defended deep under intense late pressure. Moreira has now scored three goals and delivered seven assists across 34 Ligue 1 appearances this season, asserting himself as one of the most dangerous wide forwards in his team's attack.