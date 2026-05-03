Afonso Moreira News: Scores one of four goals
Moreira scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal) and crossing seven times (one accurate) during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.
Moreira found the back of the net in the 52nd minute scoring Lyon's third goal while leading the team in crosses. The attacker has three goal involvements to go along with eight shots, three chances created and 22 crosses over his last three starts.
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