Agustin Almendra Injury: Inactive due to stomach issue

Almendra remains out as he's yet to regain optimal shape in his recovery from a stomach problem, Paco Montes of FOX reports.

Almendra made four consecutive starts in February before missing a couple of weeks with a health problem. His return to the field may still have to wait potentially until after the international break. The playmaker has struggled to make an impact since joining the Aguascalientes side for the Clausura tournament, but his replacement Javier Ruiz has also failed to impress.