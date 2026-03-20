Agustin Almendra News: On bench versus Xolos

Almendra (stomach) is among the substitutes for Friday's clash against Tijuana.

Almendra could feature in upcoming matchups following a three-game absence, but he'll have to improve significantly over his previous Liga MX performances to become an appealing fantasy asset. His return may affect Javier Ruiz's and perhaps Ricardo Monreal's playing time in the future. The former Boca Juniors player has yet to make a goal contribution while recording four shots and four chances created over seven Clausura appearances.