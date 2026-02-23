Agustin Almendra News: Quiet outing in defeat

Almendra had one interception in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Toluca.

Almendra barely made an impact and was replaced by Javier Ruiz after 57 minutes in his third consecutive Liga MX start. With no goals or assists and just three chances created across 298 minutes of play, it has been a largely disappointing start to Almendra's time in Necaxa following his transfer from Argentinian side Racing Club. Moreover, he's not even the squad's first set-piece taker, with both Danny Leyva and Cristian Calderon getting more involved in those tasks lately.