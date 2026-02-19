Agustin Anello Injury: Doubtful with muscle issues

Anello could be sidelined in the initial games of the season because of minor muscular problems, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report reports.

Anello is being assessed by the team while he works on his recovery, but he's unlikely to play a major role even if he returns to full training in the short term. The 23-year-old joined Philadelphia from Uruguayan side Boston River in February, and could eventually serve as an alternative to Milan Iloski on the left wing.