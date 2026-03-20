Agustin Anello Injury: Suffers hamstring strain

Anello is dealing with a grade two hamstring strain, and according to coach Bradley Carnell "He'll be out for a couple weeks.", Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report reports.

Anello will be sidelined at least for the week five clash with Chicago Fire and potentially a few more games until he recovers from a muscular issue. He has just scored his first MLS goal during a substitute appearance against Atlanta and was in decent form before getting hurt. This news means Indiana Vassilev should remain the team's preferred left winger, while Cavan Sullivan may benefit with increased involvement.