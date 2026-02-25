Agustin Anello Injury: Suffers injury

Anello is day-to-day and questionable for Sunday's match against NYCFC due to an injury, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Anello is on the outside looking in for Sunday's match at the moment, with the attacker suffering from an injury and unable to train. He would appear for 33 minutes off the bench in their opener, but with multiple injuries at full-back, this is something to monitor. Even if he is fit, he will likely see a bench spot unless Frankie Westfield (hamstring) and Finn Sundstrom (undisclosed) both miss out.