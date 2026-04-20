Agustin Anello Injury: Trains Monday
Anello (hamstring) is back in training and is "looking good," according to manager Bradley Carnell, per Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Anello has been working back from a hamstring injury recently and is now fully training on Monday, appearing to be nearing a return. This is good news for the midfielder, as he last saw the field four games ago. He started in two of his four appearances, so the club awaits his return.
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