Agustin Anello News: Assists equalizer Saturday

Anello assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Anello set up Milan Iloski's equalizer in the 70th minute, a goal which earned just the seventh point of the season for Philadelphia. It was one of two chances he created in the match and it marked his first assist of the campaign. He also recorded two crosses in his 45 minutes off the bench.