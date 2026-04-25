Agustin Anello headshot

Agustin Anello News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Anello (hamstring) is on the bench Saturday at Columbus Crew.

Anello didn't play a huge role prior to his six-week injury absence, but he notched his first goal of the season during his most recent MLS outing, so he'll aim to regain momentum now that he's fit. The attacker will initially serve as a bench asset and might replace either Danley Jean Jacques or Milan Iloski at some point.

Agustin Anello
Philadelphia Union
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