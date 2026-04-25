Agustin Anello News: Available as substitute Saturday
Anello (hamstring) is on the bench Saturday at Columbus Crew.
Anello didn't play a huge role prior to his six-week injury absence, but he notched his first goal of the season during his most recent MLS outing, so he'll aim to regain momentum now that he's fit. The attacker will initially serve as a bench asset and might replace either Danley Jean Jacques or Milan Iloski at some point.
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