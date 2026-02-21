Agustin Anello News: On bench Saturday
Anello (undisclosed) is on the bench in Saturday's game versus D.C. United.
Anello is available after overcoming slight muscle problems, but he's expected to see limited action with Milan Iloski starting in the initial stage of the campaign. The 23-year-old recently transferred to the Union from Uruguayan club Boston River, where he tallied nine goals and three assists over 34 league games in 2025.
