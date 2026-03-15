Agustin Anello News: Scores consolation goal

Anello scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United.

Anello would appear off the bench in the 33rd minute and would score the club's lone goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. This does mark his first goal of the season, taking eight shots to reach that mark. He has started in two of his four appearances this season, playing 170 minutes thus far.