Agustin Anello News: Three shots and two crosses as sub
Anello registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against D.C. United.
Anello took three shots coming off the bench for the last 33 minutes but was unable to convert, and his side fell to a 1-0 defeat. This was his first MLS game, having transferred from Boston River in Uruguay. He scored 11 goals last season earning his transfer to the MLS.
