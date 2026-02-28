Agustin Bouzat News: Receives red card

Bouzat picked up a straight red card during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

Bouzat attempted one shot and was busy in defensive tasks before being sent off due to a last-man foul Saturday. He'll consequently miss the upcoming game against New England Revolution through suspension. Such event implies a significant problem for the squad but could open an opportunity for Hector Herrera to move into a starting spot. Bouzat will be eligible again for a Match 14 meeting with Portland Timbers.