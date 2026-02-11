Bouzat arrives in Houston after making 228 appearances for CA Velez with 14 goals and 12 assists, captaining the club to the 2024 Primera Division, Supercopa Argentina and Supercopa Internacional titles. He also logged 54 appearances for Colo Colo during a 2022-23 loan spell, winning the 2022 Primera Division and 2023 Copa Chile, while adding 38 appearances in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana play with Velez, including a run to the 2025 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. The Argentine midfielder previously made 45 appearances for Defensa y Justicia and five for Boca Juniors, scoring on his professional debut in 2016.