Agustin Ojeda headshot

Agustin Ojeda News: Assists vs CLB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ojeda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Columbus Crew.

Ojeda is back on the scoresheet with an assist Sunday. He's recorded a goal with two assists through four MLS appearances, putting him at three goals and assists in 12 appearances

Agustin Ojeda
New York City FC
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