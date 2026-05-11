Agustin Ojeda News: Assists vs CLB
Ojeda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Columbus Crew.
Ojeda is back on the scoresheet with an assist Sunday. He's recorded a goal with two assists through four MLS appearances, putting him at three goals and assists in 12 appearances
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