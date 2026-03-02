Agustin Ojeda News: Assists winner
Ojeda assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.
Ojeda played a significant role during the win Sunday, assisting the game winner for his first of the season. He's already started the first two matches, recording four shots with three chances created and five crosses, playing the entire 90 minutes in both games.
