Agustin Ojeda headshot

Agustin Ojeda News: Assists winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Ojeda assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Ojeda played a significant role during the win Sunday, assisting the game winner for his first of the season. He's already started the first two matches, recording four shots with three chances created and five crosses, playing the entire 90 minutes in both games.

Agustin Ojeda
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ojeda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ojeda See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024