Agustin Ojeda News: Delivers one assist in defeat

Ojeda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Ojeda contributed the assist for Luighi's 21st-minute equalizer in Wednesday's 1-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati, quickly centering the ball after a combination with Nicolas Fernandez on the far side to set up his teammate's composed finish, also registering one shot and two corners across his time on the pitch. The midfielder has now scored five goals and contributed five assists across 20 MLS appearances this season, making him NYCFC's most productive creative player in a campaign that has been defined by his ability to find teammates in dangerous areas, with his performances giving the Pigeons' attack its primary source of individual quality heading into the New England fixture.