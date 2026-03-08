Agustin Ojeda headshot

Agustin Ojeda News: On scoresheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ojeda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Orlando City SC.

Ojeda is on the scoresheet for the second straight match and in his third straight start. He seems to be adjusting well to his new role as an every day starter, playing in 251 minutes over three games and already scoring and assisting once for NYCFC.

Agustin Ojeda
New York City FC
