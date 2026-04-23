Agustin Ojeda News: Scores one, assists
Ojeda scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati.
Ojeda breaks is scoring drought with his first goal since Mar 22, while also recording an assist in the process. He already has three goals on nine appearances, failing to score once in 2025 as he continues to remain a key figure in the attack for NYCFC.
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