Agustin Ojeda News: Scores vs Inter Miami

Ojeda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Ojeda recorded his second goal in three matches for NYCFC, already at two goals and one assist on the season. He looks to be the starting winger for the club given his hot start to the campaign, starting all five games for the club, already surpassing his goal total from 2025.