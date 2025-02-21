Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Agustin Oliveros headshot

Agustin Oliveros Injury: Dealing with sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Oliveros is expected to be inactive Friday against Mazatlan and possibly for more weeks due to a sprain, Jose Luis Cuevas of Radio Formula reports.

Oliveros will see his streak of 41 consecutive starts come to an end after suffering this injury. The key defender might be forced to miss at least a couple of league games, but his exact return date remains unclear. Meanwhile, both Diego de Buen and Alan Montes are viable candidates to take the vacant spot in the three-man back line alongside Alexis Pena and Emilio Lara.

Agustin Oliveros
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now