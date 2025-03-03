Agustin Oliveros Injury: Suffers tibia fracture

Oliveros left the pitch with a fractured tibia in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres, Alan Rodriguez of Rayomania reports.

Oliveros returned to action after dealing with a sprain but ended up picking up a worse injury. Consequently, he might be ruled out for the rest of the Clausura campaign, which would mean a huge blow to the team as the defender had recorded 741 minutes of play, averaging 3.6 clearances and 0.9 interceptions per game. All of Alexis Pena, Emilio Lara and Jesus Alcantar could be expected to feature in Necaxa's back three, with Alan Montes offering a substitute option in upcoming clashes.