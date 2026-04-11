Agustin Oliveros News: Assists, gets sent off in loss

Oliveros provided one assist but earned a red card during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Queretaro.

Oliveros is now banned for next weekend's game versus Tigres after protesting a decision in the final minutes of the game against Gallos. The central man had previously logged his first assist of the year with a cross in the 61st minute. He has been an ever-present starter over the Clausura campaign, and the only first-team replacement option is Emilio Lara, so this issue could be a tough blow to the squad's back line. The suspended player will return to face Guadalajara in the 16th regular-season week.