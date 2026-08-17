Agustin Oliveros News: Available going forward

Oliveros has cleared a one-game suspension and could return to action in upcoming league contests.

Oliveros is a regular defensive contributor, so he should immediately challenge Francisco Mendez for a spot in Rayos' three-man back line. After averaging 3.7 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per game during his first three appearances of the season, Oliveros will continue to work on stopping opponents' attempts. However, his team is hardly reliable for clean sheets.