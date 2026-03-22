Agustin Oliveros News: Earns clean sheet in win

Oliveros had three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Tijuana.

Oliveros did his usual defensive job as the left-sided member of a back three, and he added a few crosses while his team dominated in Friday's game. He has played all possible minutes over the last nine league matches, scoring one goal and averaging 4.4 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per contest over that period. He'll aim to stay in good form as part of an improving Necaxa defense.