Agustin Oliveros News: Logs 12 clearances in loss

Oliveros had two off-target shots, created two chances and made one tackle, 12 clearances and two blocks during Friday's 1-0 loss against UNAM Pumas.

Oliveros had a superb performance at the heart of the defense, almost doubling his previous season high in clearances and being key for his team to withstand some stretches of heavy pressure and get close from keeping the opposition scoreless. Despite playing as part of a defense that gets exposed almost every game, the center-back hadn't impressed that much prior to this outing and his team will hope he's able to keep it up as they really need more safety and reliability on their back line.