Agustin Oliveros News: Nets opener on Saturday

Oliveros scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Oliveros headed in the opener in first half stoppage time assisted by Danny Leyva. Oliveros also recorded five clearances, three tackles and two blocks. He has now accumulated 15 clearances, nine tackles and two interceptions across the last five games.