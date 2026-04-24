Agustin Oliveros News: Records seven clearances

Oliveros generated one tackle (zero won) and seven clearances in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Guadalajara.

Oliveros was busy throughout the game and posted solid defensive numbers, and his contributions were key for Necaxa to get the draw, even though they were clear underdogs. Oliveros should be the leader of Necaxa's defensive line in the Clausura final due to the absence of Alexis Pena through suspension.