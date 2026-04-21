Agustin Oliveros News: Suspension served

Oliveros has cleared his Liga MX ban and may be involved in upcoming contests.

Oliveros is one of the top options in Rayos' defense alongside Alexis Pena, so he should immediately regain a center-back spot from Francisco Mendez. The Uruguayan provided his first assist of the year before being sent off in his previous outing. Additionally, he has scored twice across 14 matches and is valuable in terms of possession and defensive play, averaging 39.3 accurate passes and 3.9 clearances per game, although his team can't be relied on for consistent clean sheets.