Agustin Palavecino Injury: Absent with knock

Palavecino is not fully recovered from a knock and won't be risked in Sunday's game versus Tijuana, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Palavecino would normally be a safe starter, so his exclusion from Sunday's squad was surprising, although he's presumably dealing with a slight problem. All of Carlos Rodriguez, Jose Paradela and Erik Lira will carry increased central midfield duties while Palavecino is out. Additionally, Paradela and perhaps Rodriguez could gain set-piece numbers against Xolos.