Agustin Palavecino News: Active display in return

Palavecino (knock) had six shots (one on target), created three chances, sent in four inaccurate crosses and made six tackles (three won) and two interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Atlas.

Palavecino returned to the team after missing the previous game and was almost omnipresent, creating a lot for teammates as usual, pacing his side in shots attempted and even providing defensive support in the middle of the park. The playmaker has been among Liga MX's very best since his arrival and, if anything is business as usual for him, remains a must-have fantasy asset.