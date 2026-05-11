Agustin Palavecino News: Active display in win

Palavecino had one off-target shot, created one chance, sent in five inaccurate crosses, made four tackles (three won) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlas.

Palavecino didn't have exactly an MVP-like performance here and couldn't add much from set pieces either but he at least tried to stay involved, even on defense when his side had to withstand some pressure during the second frame. The playmaker wasn't at his best against Atlas but will try to bounce back during the semifinal matchup against Chivas.