Agustin Palavecino headshot

Agustin Palavecino News: Active display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Palavecino had six shots (one on target), created three chances, sent in nine crosses (four accurate) and made five tackles (one won) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Palavecino was once again the engine behind his team's offense, creating a lot from both open play and set pieces while also having a lot of attempts himself, matching his season high for the second consecutive game. After a quiet Apertura, the playmaker bounced back to help his team winning Clausura tournament with six goals, three assists and many well-wound stat lines over his 22 appearances.

Agustin Palavecino
Cruz Azul
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