Agustin Palavecino News: Active display in win

Palavecino had six shots (one on target), created three chances, sent in nine crosses (four accurate) and made five tackles (one won) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Palavecino was once again the engine behind his team's offense, creating a lot from both open play and set pieces while also having a lot of attempts himself, matching his season high for the second consecutive game. After a quiet Apertura, the playmaker bounced back to help his team winning Clausura tournament with six goals, three assists and many well-wound stat lines over his 22 appearances.