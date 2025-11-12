Palavecino took the shot that led to Ricardo Monreal's goal, and even though he wasn't credited with the assist, it's worth noting the playmaker was at the heart of virtually every scoring chance for Necaxa. He might not remain with the club, as he's been heavily linked with a move away from Necaxa in the offseason. Palavecino ended the 2025 Apertura with two goals, two assists, 53 chances created, 96 crosses, 56 corners, 39 tackles, 19 interceptions and 47 shots (17 on target) while starting in his 16 appearances.