Agustin Palavecino News: All-around effort in draw

Palavecino registered six shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Pumas.

Palavecino filled the stat sheet in the first leg of the Clausura 2026 finals, leading all players in shots, crosses and tackles. The midfielder has continued to play a key role in both attacking and defensive actions while sharing set-piece duties with Jose Paradela, further strengthening his playmaking upside. However, in terms of direct contributions, Palavecino has scored two goals and no assists over his last 11 league starts.