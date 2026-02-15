Agustin Palavecino News: All-around effort versus Tigres

Palavecino registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Tigres.

Palavecino led his side with three chances created while recording a variety of defensive numbers, although he won just four of his 14 duels during the victory. The central midfielder has been busy of late, with his average of 2.0 chances created per game ranking second on the squad in the current campaign. Additionally, he has found the net in three of his seven appearances including both league and CONCACAF action.