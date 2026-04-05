Agustin Palavecino News: Back from ban

Palavecino is an option once again following his yellow card accumulation ban.

Palavecino will likely regain a starting spot in central midfield going forward, boosting his team's ability in both attacking and defensive aspects. He was in great form before his suspension, as he produced two goals and three assists from 19 shots, 12 chances created and 27 crosses over his previous six Liga MX matches. Both Luka Romero and Angel Marquez may be the top candidates to drop to the bench with Palavecino back in contention.