Agustin Palavecino

Agustin Palavecino News: Creates three chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Palavecino generated one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Toluca.

Palavecino produced a variety of stats on both halves of the pitch as part of a three-man central midfield in this game. The three chances created and four tackles increased his Clausura averages to 2.4 and 2.3 per match, respectively. On the other hand, he attempted no shots for the first time since July and failed to take a corner or free kick for the second consecutive contest.

Agustin Palavecino
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
