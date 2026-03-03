Agustin Palavecino News: Four shots, three crosses

Palavecino registered four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Santos Laguna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

For shots, Palavecino's four marks his highest since Jan. 18. In the seven games Cruz Azul's team has played then, he logged at least three crosses six times, generating a total of eight accurate attempts.