Agustin Palavecino News: Multiple shots on goal again
Palavecino registered four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Monterrey.
After his three-assist game, Palavecino logged consecutive games with multiple shots on goal. He has recorded multiple shots on goal in four of his last eight appearances, but all of them include zero goals on his part despite his efficient offensive prowess.
