Palavecino has been one of the top Liga MX midfielders during the past couple of seasons, standing out for his consistency and ability to help in both attacking and holding midfield positions. He tallied 10 goals and eight assists while averaging 3.6 shots, 4.2 crosses, 2.8 chances created and 2.5 tackles per game across 52 Liga MX starts since July 2024. For the Cementeros, he'll serve as a complement to Jose Paradela and will once again coincide with coach Nicolas Larcamon, with whom he already shared time at Rayos, forming a great playmaking force and set-piece threat.