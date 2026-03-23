Agustin Palavecino News: Receives fifth yellow card

Palavecino earned a one-match ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Palavecino will be suspended for the next league match against Pachuca before becoming available again for a subsequent derby versus America. He was very active in set pieces during the last game, reaching double digits in crosses for the first time this year. His absence is an impactful blow to the team, but they do have plenty of midfield options, with Jose Paradela likely to return to the initial lineup alongside Angel Marquez and Carlos Rodriguez.