Agustin Palavecino News: Scores, assists in victory

Palavecino scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atletico San Luis.

Palavecino opened the scoring with a low right-footed shot in the 16th minute, and his dangerous pass to Gabriel Fernandez generated the chance for the second goal in the 67th of the match. The midfielder also took various set pieces, racking up more than three shots and two crosses for the second straight game. With two goals and three assists over his last four league starts, he should hold attacking value as long as he's not rotated in the busy period.