Agustin Palavecino headshot

Agustin Palavecino News: Scores game-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Palavecino scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Guadalajara.

Palavecino found the back of the net midway through the second half with a shot from outside the box that took a deflection before going in past Oscar Whalley. The playmaker should have a sizable role with Cruz Azul in the Clausura final against Pumas UNAM.

Agustin Palavecino
Cruz Azul
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