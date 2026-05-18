Agustin Palavecino News: Scores game-winner Saturday

Palavecino scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Guadalajara.

Palavecino found the back of the net midway through the second half with a shot from outside the box that took a deflection before going in past Oscar Whalley. The playmaker should have a sizable role with Cruz Azul in the Clausura final against Pumas UNAM.